HILS Development Builds 5,000-Apartment Complex In Republica Area In Bucharest

HILS Development, the real estate development company of Ionut Negoita, brother of Bucharest's Sector 3 mayor, has started an urban regeneration project in the Republica area of the city, on the former industrial site Faur-Republica, where it is building a 5,000-apartment complex.