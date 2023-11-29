Two Romanian judges charged with corruption to get EUR 2 mln in compensation
Nov 29, 2023
Two Romanian judges charged with corruption to get EUR 2 mln in compensation.
Two Romanian judges were awarded some EUR 1 million each in compensation after taking bribes in a EUR 300 million illegal restitution case but not being condemned in time, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro based on a Europa Libera Romania report. The two were deprived of their right to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]