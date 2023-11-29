Extended weekend calendar: St. Andrew Fair, National Day parade, Bucharest & Brașov Christmas markets, exhibitions, free admission to museums, and more

Extended weekend calendar: St. Andrew Fair, National Day parade, Bucharest & Brașov Christmas markets, exhibitions, free admission to museums, and more. With November 30 and December 1 legal days off, a four-day break lies ahead. To celebrate the National Day several museums offer free entrance, while a variety of events and activities are available at the Christmas markets opening this weekend in Bucharest and Brașov. In Bucharest Târgul de (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]