Romanian, Croatian partners launch ETF based on BVB blue-chips index BET-TRN

Romanian, Croatian partners launch ETF based on BVB blue-chips index BET-TRN. Investimental, the newest broker on the Romanian capital market, and InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent asset manager in Croatia with assets under management of EUR 420 million, announced the signing of an agreement to launch a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]