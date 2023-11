eJobs: 140,000 Foreigners Likely to Come to Work in Romania in 2024, Up 40% YOY



eJobs: 140,000 Foreigners Likely to Come to Work in Romania in 2024, Up 40% YOY.

The number of foreigners who will be able to come to work in Romania in 2024 is likely to reach 140,000, up 40% from the threshold admitted for this year, namely 100,000.