Iproeb Bistrita Jan-Sept 2023 Net Profit Down 28%. Iproeb Bistrita, one of the largest local manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, posted RON11 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023, 28.3% lower than in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]