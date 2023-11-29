OMV Petrom to open first LNG/CNG filling station in partnership with Vulcangas Romania

OMV Petrom to open first LNG/CNG filling station in partnership with Vulcangas Romania. Energy company OMV Petrom announced on November 29 that it partnered with Vulcangas Romania to open liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG/CNG) filling stations. The first such station, expected to become operational in 2025, will be installed at a Petrom station in Chitila Sat, Ilfov (...)