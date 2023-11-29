Bucharest amongst top European regions with highest share of brain business jobs
In Bucharest, fully 16.3% of adults are employed in brain business jobs, making it amongst the top-10 highest shares in all of Europe, according to an index by ECEPR. The Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs, an index that since 2017 has studied the geography of knowledge-intensive jobs (...)
