Canada Goose Acquires Operating Assets Of Romanian Firm Paola Confectii Manufacturing

Canada Goose Acquires Operating Assets Of Romanian Firm Paola Confectii Manufacturing. Luxury apparel manufacturer Canada Goose has purchased the operating assets of Romanian clothing company Paola Confectii Manufacturing from Titu (Dambovita County), the local partner of Canada Goose, marking its first acquisition in Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]