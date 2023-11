Dacia unveils third generation of best-selling Duster model

Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, has unveiled the third generation of the Duster, a popular model that has sold over 2.2 million units in 13 years. The car will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show and will reach the first customers in the spring.