Romanian fugitive mayor detained by German police

Romanian fugitive mayor detained by German police. The mayor of Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheș, was detained by the police on Tuesday evening, November 28, in the German city of Augsburg. He had evaded jail by running from Romania after being definitively convicted to jail for bribery. According to initial information, Cherecheș was caught as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]