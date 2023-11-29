French police detains Romanian fugitive cult leader Gregorian Bivolaru

French police detains Romanian fugitive cult leader Gregorian Bivolaru. French police detained Romanian fugitive Gregorian Bivolaru in Paris, along with 40 other individuals, taking them in for questioning on charges of indoctrinating the female followers of his organization, the Atman Yoga Federation, to sexually exploit them. Bivolaru, 71, was already convicted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]