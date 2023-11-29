OMV Petrom Partners Up With Vulcangas Romania To Open First LNG And CNG Filling Station In Petrom Network



OMV Petrom Partners Up With Vulcangas Romania To Open First LNG And CNG Filling Station In Petrom Network.

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, has announced in a stock market report on Nov 29 that it has entered into a partnership with Vulcangas Romania for opening liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations.