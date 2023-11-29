“An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches” tells the story of Romania’s incredible journey in the last 30 years



“An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches” tells the story of Romania’s incredible journey in the last 30 years.

Most Americans know little of Romania and especially about the country’s evolution in the last 30 years. To fill this knowledge gap, co-authors Dan Dimancescu and Andrei Chirileasa have written the story of Romania’s epic economic turn-around “From Rust to Riches”. “EPIC is an untold story. (...)