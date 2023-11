Banca Transilvania Raises EUR500M Via MREL Bonds From International Market

Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) financial group has again tapped international markets, raising EUR500 million via MREL (minimum requirement for own fund and eligible liabilities) bonds due in five years at a 7.25% coupon. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]