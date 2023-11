EMI Group Concludes Partnership With Romanian Firm KADRA For Process Optimization

EMI Group, a top European provider in the field of industrial access solutions has concluded a partnership with Romanian company KADRA, the leading provider of integrated solutions for automation and access management in Romania, through which the two firms will optimize their processes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]