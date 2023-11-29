 
November 29, 2023

Rompetrol Rafinare Completes $6.5M Investment In Modernization Of New Tanks In Storage Park Of Petromidia Navodari Refinery
Nov 29, 2023

Rompetrol Rafinare Completes $6.5M Investment In Modernization Of New Tanks In Storage Park Of Petromidia Navodari Refinery.

Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group (Rompetrol), has announced in a stock market report on Nov 29 that it completed the modernization of two new tanks in the storage park of the Petromidia Navodari refinery.

