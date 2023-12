Visual Fan Posts RON3.3M Net Profit, RON64M Revenue In Jan-Sep

Visual Fan Posts RON3.3M Net Profit, RON64M Revenue In Jan-Sep. Electronics manufacturer Visual Fan (ALW.RO), which owns the Allview brand, ended the first nine months of 2023 with RON64.3 million revenue for the entire group, down from RON78.5 million in the same time in 2022, as well as RON3.3 million net profit, down from RON4.6 million in the previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]