Agroserv Mariuta Posts RON59.8M Sales, RON1.5M Loss In Jan-Sep. Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), a Romanian agribusiness company and owner of the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, posted RON59.8 million sales in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 9% on the year ago period and RON1.5 million net loss, 57% lower than last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]