Cometex, The Real Estate Division Of Altex Group, Opens Retail Park In Ramnicu Valcea In Over EUR11M Investment

Cometex, The Real Estate Division Of Altex Group, Opens Retail Park In Ramnicu Valcea In Over EUR11M Investment. Cometex, the real estate division of Altex Group, the leader of the Romanian electro-IT market and one of the three leading Romanian entrepreneurial companies, will be opening the Cometex Retail Park on November 30, in Ramnicu Valcea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]