INS: Romania Building Permits Down 8.8% YoY In October 2023. Romanian authorities issued 3,002 residential building permits in October 2023, 2.6% fewer than in September 2023 and 8.8% fewer than in October 2022, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (Nov 29). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]