Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shakes Romania

Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shakes Romania. On December 4, at 00:05:48, Romania time, a moderate earthquake with Richter local magnitude (ML) 4.8 occurred in the Vrancea seismic region at a depth of 140 km. A replica was felt some 37 minutes later and had a magnitude of ML 3.2, Digi24 reported. The earthquake occurred 53km west of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]