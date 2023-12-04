 
December 4, 2023

Poll indicates more majority alliances possible after 2024 elections in Romania
Dec 4, 2023

Poll indicates more majority alliances possible after 2024 elections in Romania.

A poll conducted by AtlasIntel shows that there is more than one combination of relatively compatible parties that might form parliamentary majorities in Romania after next year’s elections. The Social Democrats (PSD) would win general elections with 18.3% of the voters already having an (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR2.6M Contract to Build River Ship Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova has sealed a EUR2.6 million contract for the construction of a river ship for Gebr.DE JONGE Shipbuilding Services of the Netherlands.

Kromberg & Schubert Seeks to Hire 50 People at Nadab Plant Automotive wiring maker Kromberg & Schubert Romania NA, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Kromberg & Schubert, currently has 50 jobs available at the plant of Nadab locality, located around 40 km from Arad county.

New poll: Romanian Liberals at par with far-right AUR, Social Democrats' score robust A new electoral poll conducted by INSCOP for News.ro reveals a robust score for the Social Democrats of 30.2% of those who have an option – which are two-thirds (65%) of those polled. In turn, 35% of those surveyed have no choice yet or wouldn’t vote at all. The Liberal Party (PNL) is rated (...)

Romania gets EUR 34 mln from EU Solidarity Fund to cover drought and forest fire damages in 2022 The European Commission has approved an amount of EUR 33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to help Romania cover the considerable damage caused by periods of drought and forest fires in 2022. European funds will cover part of the costs of emergency and recovery (...)

Romania's balance of trade with sunflower remains negative Romania exported 64,053 tonnes of sunflower seeds outside the European Union between July 1 and November 26, 2023, half of the total amount exported by the EU (131,853 tonnes). The import of sunflower seeds from third markets placed Romania in first place as well, with 78,836 tonnes, (...)

Romania's customs authority says no grain imports from Ukraine in last six months The Romanian Customs Authority, "in response to information circulated in media," announced that no grain imports from Ukraine have been registered in the last six months. Local media reported on the increasing frustration of Romanian farmers, who face low prices in the market, as well as (...)

New law prompts concerns about generating large "fake prosumers" in Romania The Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER) asked president Klaus Iohannis to return to Parliament a law on the internal energy market that provides that the so-called prosumers with installed power up to 900 kW are exempt from paying balancing fees, while the European regulation says (...)

 


