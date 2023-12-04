WDP pays EUR 90 mln for urban logistics real estate project in eastern Bucharest

WDP pays EUR 90 mln for urban logistics real estate project in eastern Bucharest. Belgian real estate developer WDP announced on November 29 the doubling of the investment budget in 2023, to EUR 440 million, to finance new projects, but also new acquisitions – including a "high-yield urban logistics cluster" in eastern Bucharest for which the company paid EUR 90 million, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]