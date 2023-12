Romanian president promulgates new Pension Law

Romanian president promulgates new Pension Law. President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on November 29 the new Pension Law, which will set the public pension system on new grounds after every individual pension will be recalculated as of September 2024 with the result of an average 40% increase on top of the 13.8% annual adjustment in January. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]