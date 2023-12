COP28: Romanian president announces 8GWp of PV parks, nuclear ambitions

COP28: Romanian president announces 8GWp of PV parks, nuclear ambitions. Romania aims to install a solar energy capacity of over 8 Gigawatts by 2030, representing 24% of the gross final electricity consumption from renewable sources, president Klaus Iohannis announced on December 3, speaking at the COP28 summit, after Romania entered the International Solar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]