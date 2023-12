Romanian Startup FintechOS Reports RON87M Turnover, Up 62%, for 2022

FintechOS, one of the best-known tech startups launched locally, a tech provider for banks, insurers, lending institutions and financial services companies, for the Romania entity reported RON86.9 million turnover, up 62% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]