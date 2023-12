Fujikura Automotive Romania 2022 Turnover Down 23%, Profit Up 184% in 2022

Automotive wiring manufacturer Fujikura Automotive Romania, the local subsidiary of Japan's Fujikura, reported turnover worth around RON99.7 million (EUR20.2 million) in 2022, down 23% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.