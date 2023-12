France’s Groupe Atlantic Opens First Romania Plant in PWP Bucharest North Park in EUR60M Investment

France’s Groupe Atlantic Opens First Romania Plant in PWP Bucharest North Park in EUR60M Investment. Groupe Atlantic, a French company in the HVAC field has opened its first plant of Romania in PWP Bucharest North industrial park of Aricestii Rahtivani, Prahova county, where it will start the production of heating equipment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]