JYSK Turnover In Romania Up 19% In Financial Year 2022-2023 To RON1B

JYSK Turnover In Romania Up 19% In Financial Year 2022-2023 To RON1B. JYSK, the Scandinavian furniture and home products retailer, generated a turnover of RON1 billion in Romania, in the 2022-2023 financial year, up 19% from the previous one, as per data released by the company on Monday (Dec 4, 2023). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]