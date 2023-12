Romania Gets EUR34M From EU Solidarity Fund To Cover Damages Caused By Drought, Wildfires In 2022

The European Commission has approved EUR33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to support Romania in addressing the extensive damages caused by droughts and wildfires in 2022.