Furniture Manufacturer Spectral Mobila Opens 11 New Stores In 2023. Spectral Mobila, a furniture manufacturer of Tutova (Vaslui County), has opened 11 new stores in 2023, a record number for the company, thus reaching 34 units across Romania, according to its manager, Dan Dodita. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]