Made By Society Takes Streetwear Brand To Poland After UK And Bulgaria. Made by Society, the former Vagabond Studio, one of the most powerful Romanian fashion brands by sales and size of the retail chain, plans to expand to Poland, after having opened stores in the UK and Bulgaria. Expansion in Poland will be done both directly and via franchisees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]