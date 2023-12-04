Fuel Supplier Artoil Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With RON820M Turnover, Down 3.5% YoY
Dec 4, 2023
Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, controlled by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a turnover of nearly RON820 million (EUR165.6 million), down 3.5% from a turnover of RON850 million (EUR172.4 million) reported in the same period of 2022, as per company data.
