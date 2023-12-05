Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3 driven by construction, IT&C and HoReCa

The average number of employees in Romania increased by 1.3% y/y to 5.13 million in Q3 – an annual advance of 64.7 thousand workplaces, according to the statistics office INS. The largest number of jobs were created in the sectors of construction (+11.7 thousand), IT&C (+10.8 thousand) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]