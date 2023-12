ILO unemployment in Romania down 0.3pp y/y to 5.4% in October

ILO unemployment in Romania down 0.3pp y/y to 5.4% in October. The unemployment rate in Romania measured by ILO methodology, namely reflecting the population actively seeking employment as a share of the total working-age population, was 5.4% for the 15-74 years age group in October 2023, 0.3 percentage points (pp) down compared to October 2022. For the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]