New poll: Romanian Liberals at par with far-right AUR, Social Democrats’ score robust

New poll: Romanian Liberals at par with far-right AUR, Social Democrats’ score robust. A new electoral poll conducted by INSCOP for News.ro reveals a robust score for the Social Democrats of 30.2% of those who have an option – which are two-thirds (65%) of those polled. In turn, 35% of those surveyed have no choice yet or wouldn’t vote at all. The Liberal Party (PNL) is rated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]