Romania's customs authority says no grain imports from Ukraine in last six months
Dec 5, 2023
The Romanian Customs Authority, "in response to information circulated in media," announced that no grain imports from Ukraine have been registered in the last six months. Local media reported on the increasing frustration of Romanian farmers, who face low prices in the market, as well as (...)
