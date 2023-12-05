 
New law prompts concerns about generating large "fake prosumers" in Romania
New law prompts concerns about generating large "fake prosumers" in Romania.

The Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER) asked president Klaus Iohannis to return to Parliament a law on the internal energy market that provides that the so-called prosumers with installed power up to 900 kW are exempt from paying balancing fees, while the European regulation says (...)

Romsilva rejects allegations of "disastrous" cuts in forests around Bucharest but drone images show different version Romania's National Forest Administration, or Romsilva, recently rejected accusations levied against it by local environmental activist Daniel Sărdan regarding the "disaster" in the forests managed by the Ilfov Forestry Directorate. Ilfov is the county that surrounds Bucharest. This past (...)

Former Romanian PM officially investigated in corruption case targeting COVID vaccine purchases The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on December 6 that it started the criminal investigation against former prime minister Florin Cîțu for complicity in abuse of office. The case targets the purchase of significantly more COVID-19 vaccine doses than necessary during the (...)

Romania's dinosaur park in Rașnov wins "Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award" Romania’s Dino Parc Râșnov, the largest dinosaur park in Southeastern Europe, has won the “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award” for the first time. Opened in 2015, the park quickly became a top destination for families with children in the area. This year, Dino Parc Râșnov surpassed the (...)

Romanian PM proposes new data center in meeting with Google representatives Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had discussions with Google officials during his working visit to the US, during which he proposed the establishment of a data center in Romania. “I believe we are entitled to have this. Microsoft has around 5,000 employees in Romania, Google about 500. (...)

Nuclearelectrica Makes CAD50M Term Deposit With CEC Bank At 4.4% Annual Interest State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) made a term deposit of 50 million Canadian dollars (equivalent of RON169.5 million) with state-run lender CEC Bank on Dec 5, the company announced in a stock market report on Dec 6, 2023.

Footprints AI And Danubius Launch Retail Media Network In Romania Footprints AI, a cutting-edge retail media platform that provides retailers with valuable insights into consumer shopping habits, has partnered up with Danubius, the main supplier of Datecs cash registers in Romania, and is launching the Retail Media network with the largest geographical (...)

Romania ranked third best country in the world for digital nomads Romania is the third best destination in the world for digital nomads, after Spain and Argentina, according to the recent VisaGuide.World Digital Nomad Visa Index. The country reached the top three mainly due to its fast internet speed and low cost of living. The Index ranks countries based (...)

 


