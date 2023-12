Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR2.6M Contract to Build River Ship

Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR2.6M Contract to Build River Ship. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova has sealed a EUR2.6 million contract for the construction of a river ship for Gebr.DE JONGE Shipbuilding Services of the Netherlands. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]