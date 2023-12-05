First Kempinski hotel in Romania to open in Poiana Brașov following EUR 70 mln investment

First Kempinski hotel in Romania to open in Poiana Brașov following EUR 70 mln investment. Kempinski Hotels, the oldest luxury hotel group in Europe, will open a five-star unit in the popular mountain town of Poiana Brașov in partnership with Rock Development Holding. The investment in the new hospitality project, Kempinski's first in Romania, is estimated at EUR 70 million.