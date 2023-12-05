Alternativ Quartet: Romanian group releases new albums with tour, photo exhibition

Alternativ Quartet: Romanian group releases new albums with tour, photo exhibition. Alternativ Quartet, a group known for its post-rock, alternative and experimental compositions, will perform in Bucharest, Iași and Cluj as part of a tour marking the release of their two new LPs: Deocamdată suntem and Departe de solstițiu. The group, made up of Marcel Hosu, Silviu Petrina, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]