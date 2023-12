PwC and D&B David si Baias Assisted Paola Confectii Shareholders in Sale of Business to Canada’s Canada Goose

PwC and D&B David si Baias Assisted Paola Confectii Shareholders in Sale of Business to Canada’s Canada Goose. A team of deal specialists of PwC Romania and lawyers of D&B David si Baias assisted the shareholders of Paola Confectii in the sale of the business to Canadian group Canada Goose. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]