Nuclearelectrica And Framatome Team Up For Production Of Cancer-Fighting Radioisotope Lutetium-177 In Romania. Nuclearelectrica and Framatome have announced the signing of a cooperation agreement to explore the possibility of producing the medical isotope Lutetium-177 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]