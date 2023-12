1.26% In One United Properties Change Hands For RON43.2M

1.26% In One United Properties Change Hands For RON43.2M. Bucharest Stock Exchange recorded three DEALS transactions with 47.85 million shares in real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) worth RON43.3 million at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]