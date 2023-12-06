 
Romaniapress.com

December 6, 2023

Eurobarometer: Massive increase in interest for European Parliament elections among Romanians
Dec 6, 2023

Eurobarometer: Massive increase in interest for European Parliament elections among Romanians.

Romania is among the countries where there has been a massive increase in interest in the European Parliament elections. The percentage of those who say they will probably be voting during the election jumped from 53% to 76%, making the interest in the European Parliament elections above the (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Energy Startup Ogre AI Raises EUR625,000 Financing; Seeks Investors For New Funding Round Ogre AI, a startup focused on data science and specializing in providing solutions for the energy sector, based on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), has recently obtained a EUR625,000 financing.

Safety Broker Set To Expand On Romanian Market Through Acquisition Of Globasig Broker Safety Broker, the largest insurance broker on the Romanian market, plans to expand locally with the acquisition of Globasig Broker.

Vienna, Amsterdam And London, Most Popular Destinations From Otopeni Airport Most passengers taking off from the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport went to Vienna, Amsterdam, London, Tel Aviv and Paris last year, over one million people in all, Eurostat data show.

Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On December 7 Romania's Finance Ministry raised some RON2 billion from banks on Thursday (November 7), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.43% and 6.04%, respectively.

Bookstore Chain Carturesti Expects To End 2023 With 20% Growth Bookstore chain Carturesti expects to end this year with 20% higher revenue, as sales went up and the network expanded with stores to several cities in the country.

OMV Petrom And RenewAcad Set Up Training Center For Miners' Professional Reconversion Into Renewable Energy Specialists RenewAcad, the Professional Training and Counseling Academy for Renewable Energy Sources, and OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeast Europe, have joined forces to establish a training center in Targu Jiu (Gorj County), with the aim of supporting the professional reconversion of (...)

PepsiCo Says 80% Of Its Romanian Fleet Replaced With Hybrid Vehicles PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, announces 80% of its Romanian fleet has transitioned to hybrid vehicles, marking progress in line with the company’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions in its global operations by 2040.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |