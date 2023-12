eJobs: Romanian Labor Market Sees 10 Million Job Applications So Far In 2023

eJobs: Romanian Labor Market Sees 10 Million Job Applications So Far In 2023. Romania's labor market has seen 10 million job applications from January 2023 to date, a record number and almost 5% more than in 2022, according to online recruitment platform eJobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]