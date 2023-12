Paper Bag Maker Barleta Expects Decline In Revenue In 2023

Paper Bag Maker Barleta Expects Decline In Revenue In 2023. Barleta, a company based in Bacau that manufacturers all sorts of paper bags for major supermarket chains, fast-food restaurant chains and bakery businesses, will end the year with lower revenue than the EUR25 million it posted last year, even though it had expected growth at first. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]