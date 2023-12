GreenWeee Completes Its Third WEEE Recycling Factory In Wake Of RON75M Investment

GreenWeee Completes Its Third WEEE Recycling Factory In Wake Of RON75M Investment. GreenWeee, a home appliance recycling company, part of the Green Group, has completed its third WEEE (i.e. waste electrical and electronic equipment) recycling plant following an investment of RON75 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]