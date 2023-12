Retail sales in Romania slightly stronger in October

Retail sales in Romania slightly stronger in October. The retail sales rose by 0.9% m/m in October, in seasonally-adjusted terms, recouping the losses incurred over the previous three months. The annual growth rate (+1.8% y/y) remains fragile, but it is dragged down by the shrinking sales of fuel sales (-7.0% y/y) while the sales of non-food (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]